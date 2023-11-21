American s inger Pink has announced she's heading to Wales next year and bringing her Summer Carnival tour to the Principality Stadium.

The last time the 'There You Go' American singer performed in the Welsh capital was back in 2019.

A statement from her team said: "It’s fitting that P!nk returns on what is a momentous year for the stadium as it is set to celebrate its 25th anniversary the same month."

Speaking about her return to Cardiff Pink wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter): "We had so much fun we just GOTTA do it again!!!!!!

"I’m coming back so you better get the party started!!!!"

Apart from Pink heading to Cardiff next year, Taylor Swift is also bringing her much anticipated Eras tour to Wales.

This year has been a bumper one for music fans with Beyonce's Renaissance World Tour in May described as "mind-blowing" by some.

It was Coldplay's turn in June, with fans praising Chris Martin and his band's two-night gig for showing 'respect for Welsh culture'.

Harry Styles' gig saw people travelling from the Netherlands and the United States to see him perform in Cardiff.

Pink will be performing in Cardiff on 11 June 2024 and the tickets will be on pre-sale from Monday, 27 November from 10 am.

The general on-sale will start from 30 November 2023 at 10 am.

Following the Cardiff show 44-year-old will then perform in London, Dublin, Liverpool, Glasgow, Bern, Copenhagen, Amsterdam, Brussels, Leipzig, Stuttgart, and Mönchengladbach, before bringing the tour to a close in Stockholm.

