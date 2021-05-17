A controlled explosion of a suspected bomb has taken place on a Devon beach.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were sent to Brixham after reports of an unexploded bomb were made on Monday 17 May.

They were accompanied by police officers and the coastguard rescue team shortly after 9am.

Fisherman had brought the unexploded device to the shore nearby to the Brixham Yacht Club and the bomb was detonated safely.

The Maritime Coastguard Agency said: "At just after 9am today, Berry Head Coastguard Rescue Team, Devon and Cornwall Police and an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were sent to a suspected ordnance that was brought ashore by a fisherman at Brixham.

"The EOD team carried out a controlled detonation."

Credit: A map showing the centre of Brixham, the yacht club and where the device was found.

The device proved to be the motor of a Sea Wolf missile - an anti aircraft missile which only went out of service recently. The motor was caught up in trawler nets.

The Royal Navy bomb disposal team from Plymouth took it out to sea and sunk it 14m down before carrying out a controlled explosion.

Ordnance have previously washed onshore West Country beaches, including an anti-tank bomb that was detonated near Hayle, Cornwall.

Locals noticed bomb disposal teams en route to the coast and posted their speculations on social media.

One person said: "Bomb disposal hurtling down New Road."

