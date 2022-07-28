Three people had to be taken to hospital following an 'incident' at Flambards Theme Park, it has been revealed.

An investigation which is being conducted by the Health and Safety Executive confirmed how many people were injured on a ride on Tuesday (26 July) morning.

The Space Race ride at the Helston theme park has been closed since the incident, which happened shortly before 12pm, and will remain shut while the investigation is carried out.

Simon Chilcott, from the Health and Safety Executive, said: “While incidents at theme parks are relatively rare, we are now gathering information to ascertain what happened.”

A spokesperson for Flambards Theme Park said: "The park specialist engineers are carrying out a full investigation in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive, to establish the cause of the incident.

"The health and safety of our visitors and staff is our top priority and as a result, the Space Race ride will remain closed until a full investigation has taken place."