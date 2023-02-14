Play Brightcove video

A Cornish town has been getting creative in their search for a new GP.

With only one remaining doctor, the community of Lostwithiel has taken to recording a song and video to persuade GPs to relocate to the town.

The song and the campaign also seek to highlight the strain on GPs, against the backdrop of the small, riverside town in South East Cornwall.

After finding out his colleague, Dr William Howe, would be retiring Dr Justin Hendriksz, the current remaining practice partner was unable to find a replacement through the traditional means of a job advert.

With Dr William's last day at the practice approaching, Dr Justin went to the local arts-led creative industry council with the idea to create a campaign that would reach out to people with a vocation for General Practice.

Dr Hendriksz said: “Despite the beauty of rural Cornwall and the lively, positive community of Lostwithiel, as a medical practice we have struggled to recruit new GPs through the usual route of adverts in all of the relevant medical publications.

"We’re all very aware of the alarming number of GPs leaving the sector, so we know we’re not the only practice to be finding it such a challenge to find the right incoming doctors.

"We’re very proud of our historical work and service to our local Lostwithiel community and we really need to find our medical successors to take on our mission of treating patients with the right person, in the right place, at the right time.”

People from across the Cornish town were involved in making the music video

Dr Hendriksz added: “Of course I’m biased, but there really is nowhere better to be a GP, and myself and my outgoing team have always felt beyond valued and appreciated in this very special community.

"The whole community has got behind this idea and I sincerely hope the campaign popsong and video reaches the right people to come and find their ultimate job and home right here in Lostwithiel.”

Dr William Howe, who retires at the end of March says he will miss the community he has served for several decades.

He said: "Lostwithiel is a fantastic community and I have loved my time serving the people of the town.

"I have worked here for over 30 years and it has been a wonderful area to raise a family.

"The medical practice has a great team and whoever is able to fill the new position will be extremely lucky, despite the current shared challenges in the profession at large."

Norman Pendray, a local farmer who took part in the video, praised the town's local medical practice and said he hopes to be one of the many residents looking to welcome in Dr Howe's new replacement.

He said: "We are extremely fortunate to have such great service and look forward to welcoming Dr Howe’s replacement, and making them very much at home in our special Cornish community.”

