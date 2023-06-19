It's just a few days until the gates of Worthy Farm open and away from the Glastonbury Festival line-up people's eyes are likely looking at one thing - the weather.

People going to Glastonbury Festival this week can expect to get a little wet as they arrive - but the event is not predicted to be a total washout.

According to ITV News West Country's weather presenter and meteorologist Charlie Powell, the festival is expected to get off to a "shaky start" with showers forecast on the first two days.

But the rain is expected to pass quickly to make way for a dry but humid weekend.

Charlie said: "We can finally put a bit more detail on each day for Glastonbury Festival now as we head through this week.

"It gets off to a bit of a shaky start with some showers - certainly on Wednesday and Thursday. They should be fewer and further between on Thursday before the return of something drier on Friday and into the start of the weekend.

"There's the hint of an idea that there could be a little of rain on Sunday, but if it does arrive it's probably going to be quite late in the day."

He added it'll be "warm and quite humid" for the duration of the festival with temperatures forecasted to be between 21C and 25C.

The Met Office's day-by-day forecast for Glastonbury Festival

Wednesday - warm with showers

Sunny changing to cloudy by late morning. Highs of 22C are forecast with lows of 13C.

Thursday - warm with showers

Sunny intervals changing to light showers in the afternoon. Highs of 21C are forecast with lows of 13C.

Friday - dry but cloudy

There is no rain forecast for Friday but the day is forecast to be cloudy. Highs of 23C are forecast with lows of 14C.

Saturday - dry and humid

Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning. Highs of 24C with lows of 15C.

Sunday - humid with the chance of evening showers

Sunny with the chance of showers in the evening. Highs of 25C and lows of 14C.