Watch as people look on while the car struggles to turn around on the footpath near Fistral Beach.

A parking fail in Newquay that saw a car getting stuck on a golf course footpath has been described by the man filming it as "the best yet."

This summer we've seen a Mercedes SUV with its front wheels buried deep in the sand at Towan Beach.

Then just days after, four cars became stuck in the same spot.

Pictures also emerged of an electric car surrounded by water at Port Isaac Harbour.

Now the team at Craftworks Kitchen in Wadebridge have shared the video taken earlier this week of a vehicle that looks like a Volvo XC40 getting in a muddle on the path at the golf course next to Fistral Beach.

It shows the vehicle shunting back and forth and blocking the path while beach-goers and walkers look on.

Posting the video on Facebook, Craftworks said: "Is this the way to Fistral Beach? Never ever seen this little trip to the beach happen. Driving down the pathway mid Newquay Golf course."

The person filming says: "Another great parking disaster. Love it. This is one of my favourites."

Fortunately the driver was eventually able to get back to the road.