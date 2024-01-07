More properties in the South West will flood over the next five days amid rising river levels and more rain, the Environment Agency (EA) has warned.

As of Sunday 7 January there are 20 flood warnings in place for Gloucestershire and 13 in place for Somerset.

The Environment Agency has warned due to prolonged wet weather and the impact of high water levels, flooding is likely to continue over the coming days, particularly around the River Severn.

Residents in Longford say this is the worse flooding since 2007.

The agency said buildings “will flood and there will be travel disruption” during that period, and local groundwater flooding is also possible.

Katharine Smith, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Significant river flooding impacts are still expected… over the next few days across parts of the River Thames in Oxfordshire as well as the River Trent near Nottingham, and the River Severn, including Gloucester.

“The prolonged wet weather and intense rainfall has led to flooding impacts and our thoughts are with all of those affected.”

Previous flooding near Forthampton in Gloucestershire. Credit: PA

It comes as residents have been left 'heartbroken' by the impact of flooding in Gloucester.

The Government said on Saturday that flood-hit communities can apply for funding to help them through the “extreme challenges” brought about by the rains and strong winds.

It comes just days after Storm Henk brought with it high winds and extensive flooding in the region.

The conditions have continued to have an impact on travel around the country with GWR saying it expected the line between Bristol Parkway and Swindon to be closed on Sunday 7 January and Monday 8 January following flooding near Chipping Sodbury in South Gloucestershire.

Flooding at Chipping Sodbury Credit: Great Western Railway

The rail company said alternative routes will be used but some services could be cancelled.