The interim Chief Constable of Gloucestershire Police has said her force has suffered a "huge knock" after the suspension of its Chief Constable, as ITV West Country's Caron Bell reports

The suspension of three of the most senior members of Gloucestershire Police has left the force in "unusual circumstances", the Interim Chief Constable has admitted.

Maggie Blyth became Gloucestershire Police's interim Chief Constable, following the suspension of Rod Hansen after allegations of gross misconduct were made, pending an investigation.

The force's Chief of Staff, Gary Thompson, has also been suspended over the same incident.

Chief Constable Rod Hansen would have been replaced by his deputy Shaun West, but he is currently under criminal investigation in relation to assault and misconduct in public office.

The force had been without a chief or a deputy for two weeks before Ms Blyth began her role on 22 October, after being seconded from the College of Policing.

It is only the second time in the force’s 185-year history that a woman has been at the helm.

"These are unusual circumstances," interim Chief Constable Maggie Blyth said.

"But actually, in terms of the day-to-day work that our staff and frontline officers do, that continues very much on the normal trajectory."

Despite the challenges, Blyth - who has more than 30 years of experience in policing - believes people in Gloucestershire do not need to worry.

She said: "Trust and confidence are paramount to my role as Interim Chief Constable.

"I can give absolute assurance to our communities today that our 999 calls are answered in the same way, and all crimes are investigated in exactly the same way.

"That continuity of service will, I hope, give the trust and confidence that the organisation will continue as it always has done".

Aside from policing, another concern for Blyth's force - as with many forces - is tight budgets and the need to make savings.

Gloucestershire Police is now paying two Chief Constable salaries. But asked if she is concerned about the force's budget, Blyth said "Gloucestershire is no different from any other police force".

"All public services are facing budget cuts and financial challenges," she said.

"But absolutely, one of my priorities is looking at our financial situation and looking at the savings we need to make into next year, and looking at what that means."

Ms Blyth was appointed Interm Chief Constable by the police and crime commissioner on a short-term basis.

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said a recruitment process to appoint a Temporary Chief Constable to lead the force over the longer term is currently ongoing.