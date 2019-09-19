Acting Prime Minister: Caroline Lucas on updating Parliament, Britain's nuclear 'shame' and what stops her going vegan

The latest guest to take power in the new series of the ITV News podcast Acting Prime Minister is former Green Party leader and co-leader Caroline Lucas.

The MP for Brighton Pavilion had some strong words to say, including on Brexit as she criticised the Lib Dems for their "arrogant" and "dangerous" pledge to stop Article 50.

In the conversation with ITV News Political Correspondent Paul Brand she decried the British government's failure to support UN-led efforts to ban nuclear weapons as "shameful" - while outlining what she would do in power.

That includes a major overhaul of "useless" Parliament as she explained why she would not just modernise it but take it out of London for good.

Watch above or listen to the full episode to also hear: