McDonald’s has said it will shut its UK restaurants as a mark of respect during the day of the Queen’s funeral on Monday.

The fast-food giant, which has 1,300 sites across the UK, said outlets will be allowed to reopen at 5pm.

In a statement on Twitter, McDonald’s said: “In honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II and to enable everyone at McDonald’s to pay their respects, our restaurants across the UK will be closed from midnight until 5pm on Monday 19th September.”

Deliveries will also not be available until after 5pm, McDonald's said.

The company added that operating hours and services may vary after that time, with customers being advised to check before going to one of their restaurants.A bank holiday across the UK was approved by King Charles III for the day of his mother's funeral, prompting many high street retailers to announce plans to shut on Monday.

The Queen arrives at a McDonald’s restaurant in Cheshire in 1998. Credit: PA

All large Tesco stores, the vast majority of Waitrose branches and Sainsbury's stores (with some limited exceptions) are among the supermarkets that will close.

Aldi, Asda, Co-op and Morrisons are among the other major businesses to shut on Monday September 19 out of respect for the late monarch and to allow staff to pay tribute.

However, some hospitality firms have said they will continue to operate.

Pub group Stonegate said it will keep venues open on Monday and plans to show the Queen’s funeral on screens.

Premier Inn owner Whitbread also confirmed it will keep its hotels and restaurants open as usual.

Downing Street has indicated that it is up to individual businesses on how to approach the bank holiday.

The prime minister’s official spokesman said on Wednesday that the day of the funeral will operate as “a standard bank holiday”.

“Obviously individual businesses will need to make the decisions about what’s right for them and discuss with their employees but there is obviously no one-size-fits-all approach.”

