Worcester Cathedral to muffle bells in honour of Queen Elizabeth II

Worcester Cathedral is one of the many churches in the Midlands preparing for a special service on Sunday in honour of the Queen.

The clergy team at the site will make a special gesture using the church's bells - which is only used when a monarch dies.

The bells will be muffled for the first time in 70 years and the sound is created when the leather pads are attached to the bells' mechanism.

Rev. John Paul Hoskins, Diocese of Worcester, said: "You'll hear a very haunting and very evocative sound before our Sunday service.

"As the bells are rung fully muffled for the first time in 70 years."

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh at Worcester Cathedral Credit: PA

Rev Hoskins said: "The cathedral has been able to be open for people to come simply have some time in the stillness, to pray to light candles, to sign the condolence book and we have had a steady stream of people coming through.

"(The other day) over a three-hour period we think there were about 800 people came in, so there have been periods where there have been lots of people coming through and that's been great.

"We are continuing to hold our usual round of services praying of course for the Queen, for the Royal family and especially for our new King.

"On Sunday afternoon at 4pm there's a special service of thanksgiving for the life of her late Majesty.

"That service is going to be an opportunity for some of the leaders of the community to come but also very importantly simply members of the community for public to come and celebrate the life of the Queen to give to God for her."

Worcester Cathedral Credit: Liz Cowley

On Thursday, September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96.

Proclamations have since been taking place across the country for King Charles III.

Tributes have been flooding in across the Midlands for the Queen with many expressing their sadness in her death.

A visitor book that was signed by The Queen and Prince Philip has been put on public display at Millennium Point in Birmingham.

Her Majesty opened the centre during a visit to the city back in 2002. There is also a book of condolence for people to pay their respects.

People in Coventry have also been remembering the Queen in their own special way.

A knitted postbox topper - featuring a crown, a poppy and royal purple colours - has appeared in Sutton Avenue.

In the East Midlands, places of worship will remain open all week for people to pay their respects or reflect on their loss.

Southwell Minster in Nottinghamshire has formal services every day and is open for anyone to drop in. On Sunday there'll be a commemoration of the Queen's life.

Football teams in the region will also be remembering the Queen as matches will resume.

Peterborough United will hold a one minute silence and players will wear black armbands. Burton Albion will feature the Queen on their match-day programme.