Lichfield MP Michael Fabricant has written to Staffordshire Police, asking them to 'turn a blind eye' so pubs can open early to show the Women’s World Cup Final this weekend.

The Lionesses will take on Spain in the final on Sunday (20 August), kicking off at 11.00am.

Mr Fabricant has written to the Chief Constable of Staffordshire Police and the Police and Fire Commissioner asking for a relaxation of licensing laws on this one occasion.

Writing to Chief Constable Chris Noble and Commissioner Ben Adams, Mr Fabricant said: “As you know, the Women’s World Cup Final will be held at 11am (BST) on Sunday. I think it would be a marvellous gesture if pubs could be allowed to open early and, although this would be contrary to the law, the police might turn a blind eye on this one occasion only!”

Speaking afterwards, Mr Fabricant said: “With Parliament in recess and so many MPs abroad, licensing laws cannot be changed in time to allow pubs to open early for Sunday.

"I think now is the time for the police to show discretion to allow pubs and other venues to open early allowing people to cheer on our wonderful Lionesses in the company of others.

"I hope other police forces might show similar flexibility too – on this particular Sunday.

“When Parliament returns, I shall discuss with Ministers whether the law can be changed to allow for Home Office Ministers to change licensing hours for special occasions without it needing legislation in Parliament each time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…