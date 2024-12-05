A man has been charged with manslaughter and cannabis production after an explosion in Newcastle that killed two people, including a seven-year-old boy.

The blast happened in Violet Close, in the Benwell and Elswick area of the city, in the early hours of Wednesday 16 October.

Northumbria Police said Reece Galbraith, 33, of Gateshead, has been charged with two counts of manslaughter, production of cannabis, and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court on Thursday (4 December) after being arrested in relation to the explosion on Wednesday, police said.

Three men previously arrested as part of the investigation – two in their 30s and one in his 50s – remain on police bail pending further inquiries.

Seven-year-old Archie York and Jason Laws, 35, died in the explosion which destroyed several homes.

Detective Chief Inspector Katie Smith, of Northumbria Police, said: “This was a truly tragic incident in which two people died.

“As a result of our ongoing investigation, a man has now been charged.

“We recognise the strength of feeling around what has happened and would continue to ask people to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise the ongoing proceedings.

“Our inquiries also continue and we would further ask anyone with information who is yet to come forward to contact us as a soon as possible.”

Demolition work on the most severely damaged homes from the explosion have started, with work ongoing to try to repair other properties damaged in the blast.

All work is due to be completed early in the new year.

