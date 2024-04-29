Neil Foden arrived at Mold Crown Court this morning facing 20 charges including 13 of sexual activity with a child - all of which he denies.

The jury heard evidence in person from Child E.

They were shown photographs Child E had taken on her mobile, which were selfies with Mr Foden.

The jury heard how they would spend nights away together in hotels across Wales and they saw evidence of bank transactions from Mr Foden’s and Child E’s account.

Under cross examination the defence suggested that it wasn’t true that she was having sexual relations with Mr Foden.

She told the jury, "Yes I was".

Later adding “ I regarded Neil as my partner”.

Child E described how they made several trips to Liverpool.

She told the jury how the defendant would find a country lane on the way back so they could have sex.

She laughed when the defence suggested the detour was so Mr Foden could recce new routes for walks.

Turning to the time of his arrest on allegations of sexual relations with a child, Child E said she made a statement to the police, but admitted she left a lot out.

She said: “ I was massively distressed. I didn’t think he would ever do anything with anyone else. I was trying to protect him. I was in denial. “

Crying, she added, “I thought very highly of him”.

The prosecution then asked "is it true about the sexual things he did to you?"

Yes she replied, “I thought what we had, even though it was wrong, it was genuine”.

Child E’s mother also gave evidence.

On Neil Foden’s arrest she said her daughter told her that he had done things to her and she now realised it was wrong.

Neil Foden denies all 20 charges and the case continues.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…