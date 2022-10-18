The co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival has defended the ticket price increase for 2023.

On Monday 17 October, it was announced that tickets to the Somerset festival will increase from £265 to £335 plus a £5 booking fee - a rise of 26%.

Many people were quick to criticise the increase in price, saying it will push some people out of the festival.

One posted: "Love Glastonbury, but for many people this is just unaffordable at this time.” Another posted that they were "disappointed" and it "isn't worth it anymore".

Emily Eavis has now responded to the criticism online, saying the team has tried very hard to minimise the increase.

She said: "We're facing enormous rises in the costs of running this vast show, while still recovering from the huge financial impact of two years without a festival because of Covid.

"The £50 deposit on ticket sales day in November will be the same as ever, with the balance not due until April.

"And, as always, there will be opportunities for many thousands of people to come as volunteers or as part of the crew.

"In these incredibly challenging times, we want to continue to bring you the best show in the world and provide our charities with funds which are more vital than ever.

"We are, as always, hugely appreciative of your ongoing support."

Some people support Eavis' reasoning, one replying: "It's still worth every penny. Think how much cash you’d spend on individual gig tickets to see a fraction of the artists you see over the weekend of Glastonbury..."

Another simply wrote that the festival is still an "absolute bargain".

Tickets for Glastonbury Festival 2023 will go on sale in the first week of November.