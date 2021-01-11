How far can I travel during lockdown?

Two friends on a walk in Derbyshire, a couple from Northampton seal watching in Norfolk and a lady from Staffordshire who drove to the beach have all faced fines for breaching lockdown rules - but how far are you allowed to travel during lockdown?

Jessica Allen from Ashby-de-la-Zouch and her friend Eliza Moore were stopped by police and fined £200 as they drove to Foremark Reservoir in Derbyshire for what they considered a local, socially-distanced walk.

The pair were hit with a £200 fine for what they thought was a local, socially-distanced walk. Credit: BPM Media

But, on their arrival, they say they were ‘surrounded’ by police and thought ‘someone had been murdered’.

Derbyshire Police have since said the force might have been "a little over-zealous" in its interpretation of the coronavirus guidance for police forces.

The seal colony in Horsey is a popular spot for wildlife watchers. Credit: PA Images

Meanwhile, two people who travelled from Northamptonshire to visit a Norfolk beauty spot were fined after they were found to have made the 120-mile plus journey from their home in Wellingborough to visit Horsey to see the seals. - LINK

The man and woman admitted they had travelled to see the seals and were consequently issued with a fixed penalty notice.

A lady from Staffordshire was spotted driving to Prestatyn. Credit: BPM Media

And a woman was caught flouting coronavirus rules after travelling almost 70 miles from Staffordshire to north Wales to “go to the beach” with no driving licence.

She had travelled around 67 miles from Newcastle-under-Lyme in Staffordshire.

These are just a few examples of people facing fines for not following lockdown rules.

These are just a few examples of people facing fines for not following lockdown rules.

With so many fines being dished out since March, just how far are you allowed to travel during lockdown?

When ITV News Central contacted the Department of Health for guidance, they said:“The term ‘local area’ in this context has not been legally defined.

"However, people should be sensible about this - if you do leave home for a permitted reason, you should stay local in the village, town, or part of the city where you live - unless there is a justifiable reason not to do so (for example, you need to travel further for work or to avoid harm).” Department of Health

