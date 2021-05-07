'Angry mob' turns away Jersey fisherman trying to land catch in Carteret, France

A Jersey fisherman was blocked from landing his catch in Carteret, France, by an "angry mob" on the harbour wall.

Jersey Fishermen's Association President Don Thompson says Jason Bonhomme was met by a crowd of angry French fishermen whose presence was "threatening".

Mr Thompson says the 400 kilograms of squid and cuttlefish should have been for human consumption but it is now just a "heartbreaking waste of life".

He adds the catch was a week's worth of work for the fishing boat which the crew will not make any money from.

Jason Bonhomme tries to land his catch in Carteret Credit: Christian Ward / Facebook

Faced with dumping the fish he had caught at sea, Mr Bonhomme chose to return to Jersey and tried giving away his catch to islanders instead.

I am on my way back from France after being refused to land, if any one wants some cuttlefish for free before it spoils. I will be in at St Catherine’s in half an hour (free of charge bring bags buckets etc). 400 kilo going spare please come shame to see it spoil. Jason Bonhomme, Jersey fisherman, Facebook post (6 May)

This comes after a flotilla of around 70 French fishing boats blockaded the island's main harbour on 6 May.