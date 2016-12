The pilot of the hijacked Afriqiyah Airways plane tried to land in Libya but the hijackers refused, a security official told Reuters.

The pilot spoke to Tripoli Airport control before communications were lost and told them the plane was being hijacked, he added.

The hijacker told crew he was "pro-Gaddafi" and that he was willing to let all 111 passengers leave the Airbus A320, but not its seven crew, if his demands were met, the Times of Malta said.

It was unclear what the demands were or whether the hijacker was acting alone.

Former Libyan leader Colonel Gaddafi was killed in an uprising in 2011, and the country has been racked by factional violence since.