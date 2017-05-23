Advertisement

Police: 19 dead and 50 injured in terrorist incident at Manchester Arena

At least 19 people have died and 50 injured in an explosion at Manchester Arena after a pop concert by US singer Ariana Grande.

Greater Manchester Police said the blast is being treated as a terrorist incident until they know otherwise.

Manchester Victoria train station has been closed with emergency services and armed police in attendance.

Police carried out a "controlled explosion" in the Cathedral Gardens area near Manchester Arena.

Manchester police working with counter-terrorism network

Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police. Credit: APTN

Greater Manchester Police are working closely with the national counter-terrorism policing network and UK intelligence partners to investigate the concert explosion on Monday evening.

Ian Hopkins, Chief Constable of GMB, said: "We are doing all that we can, working with local and national agencies to support those affected as we gather information about what happened last night.

"This is clearly a very concerning time for everyone.

"I ask people to remain vigilant and if they have any concerns at all, to report them to the national anti-terrorist hotline on 0800 789321."

