London attack: Police 'know identities of London Bridge attackers'

Police have identified the three London Bridge attackers and will release their names, Theresa May has confirmed.

Two addresses in east London are being searched by police in connection with Saturday's deadly terror attack in the capital.

Here are the latest developments:

  • Police conducted fresh raids in Newham and Barking at around 4.15am on Monday, detaining "a number" of people
  • Raids on Sunday led to the arrest of 12 people - one of whom was later released
  • Police say they know the identities of the three men who carried out the attack and will release the names "as soon as operationally possible"
  • Barriers have been put up on some London bridges to protect pedestrians
  • Seven people were killed and more than 40 injured in Saturday night's attack, with 18 still in a critical condition
  • The first victim has been named as Canadian Christine Archibald
  • Theresa May condemned the "evil" ideology behind recent terror attacks and said "enough is enough"
Muslim leaders say Muslims 'must do more' to stop terror

The Metropolitan Police's Mak Chishty read the statement out at New Scotland Yard.

The Muslim community has said Muslims "must do more" to stop terror attacks from happening in Britain.

The faith leaders said they were "alarmed and concerned" the London Bridge attack was not reported given it "would have required planning".

"It is the Islamic duty of every Muslim to be loyal to the country in which they live," the statement, read by the Metropolitan Police's Mak Chishty, said.

"Terrorism and extremism is hurting Islam. Muslims must do more to stop such attacks from happening again ... and we want to know how we can play a greater role in the future."

Mr Chishty, the Met's commander for engagement, said the statement was "honest, reflective, bold" and "required".

A supportive statement he read out on behalf of all faith leaders condemned "any kind of backlashes and (anti-)Islamic attacks" in the aftermath of the latest act of terror.

