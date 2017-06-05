Muslim leaders say Muslims 'must do more' to stop terror

The Muslim community has said Muslims "must do more" to stop terror attacks from happening in Britain.

The faith leaders said they were "alarmed and concerned" the London Bridge attack was not reported given it "would have required planning".

"It is the Islamic duty of every Muslim to be loyal to the country in which they live," the statement, read by the Metropolitan Police's Mak Chishty, said.

"Terrorism and extremism is hurting Islam. Muslims must do more to stop such attacks from happening again ... and we want to know how we can play a greater role in the future."

Mr Chishty, the Met's commander for engagement, said the statement was "honest, reflective, bold" and "required".

A supportive statement he read out on behalf of all faith leaders condemned "any kind of backlashes and (anti-)Islamic attacks" in the aftermath of the latest act of terror.