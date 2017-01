Donald Trump has thanked his supporters at a concert on the eve of his inauguration, and vowed to unify the country.

The two-hour concert - dubbed the Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration - was held outside Washington's Lincoln Memorial and featured country stars Lee Greenwood and Toby Keith as well as rock band 3 Doors Down.

The President-elect promised the crowd that he will "work so hard" to "bring our jobs back" and turn the country around.

He said: "We've going to unify our country... for all of our people, for everybody.