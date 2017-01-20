Riot police clash with demonstrators in violent protests

Hundreds of armed police have clashed with protesters shortly ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.

Black-clad demonstrators smashed windows of buildings, cars and bus stops in central Washington, as well as launching dustbins and rocks - forcing police to intervene.

Swathes of officers in riot gear were seen swamping the streets in a bid to quell the unrest.

In chaotic scenes, flash bangs could be heard exploding in the background as police tried to gain control of the situation.