Riot police clash with demonstrators in violent protests

Live: Donald Trump sworn in as 45th US president
Donald Trump has been sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.
Hundreds of armed police have clashed with protesters shortly ahead of Donald Trump's presidential inauguration.
Black-clad demonstrators smashed windows of buildings, cars and bus stops in central Washington, as well as launching dustbins and rocks - forcing police to intervene.
Swathes of officers in riot gear were seen swamping the streets in a bid to quell the unrest.
In chaotic scenes, flash bangs could be heard exploding in the background as police tried to gain control of the situation.
So it's day one of that brave new world, the year nought in the era AT, Anno Trumpi.
On the eve of the inauguration, Madonna said she was 'horrified' Donald Trump won the election but said: "We can only go up from here."
Nigel Farage told ITV Tonight the 45th president will boost Britain as he identified the one thing Trump must do in power to be a success.