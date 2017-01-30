Advertisement

  1. National

No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

Downing Street has rejected calls to axe the state visit planned for Donald Trump following widespread outrage over his travel ban on people from certain countries.

The US president accepted an invitation to visit Britain later this year, but more than one million people have signed a petition to stating Mr Trump should not be given a state visit.

The immigration curbs sparked chaos across the US as travellers were detained at airports and thousands of protesters gathered to campaign against the policy. Demonstrators are planning to protest against the policy outside Downing Street and across the country on Monday evening.

But Number 10 has said the prime minister was "very happy" to extend the invitation for a state visit.

View all 89 updates ›

Boris Johnson: All British passport holders can enter US

BorisBanState2 Play video

Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said "all British passport holders remain welcome to travel to the US".

In an address to the House of Commons, he added: "This executive order will make no difference to any British passport holder, irrespective of their country of birth or whether they hold another passport.

"This is of course a highly controversial policy, which has cause unease and I repeat, this is not an approach that this Government would take."

  1. Read more
  2. 89 updates
No 10 rejects calls to cancel Trump state visit as more than a million sign petition

More on this story